Customers opting for e-transaction

Vodafone Fiji has seen the success of the M-PAISA “scan to pay” QR app during the COVID-19 crisis.

This as they have noticed that a lot of people are opting for cashless payments as it is seen as a more convenient way of payment.

About $4.5 million worth of transactions has been made through the app since February.

Vodafone Head of e-commerce and corporate affairs Shailendra Prasad says the QR Scan and Pay feature has become suitable for many during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“The importance of the digital channel has become very pronounced during this COVID-19 as more and more people work from home as many of the traditional services were in lockdown mode and people looked at the digital channels to be able to still send money and receive money and help their families”

Prasad says this has also solved problems for many businesses who have jumped on board.

“So as the business evolves in the telecommunication sector, Vodafone Fiji with its payment option through M-PAISA is very well placed to offer a complete solution to businesses who want to build their own website with the ability for people to pay online and be part of an e-commerce platform where M-PAISA becomes a payment option because if you look at it the markets are evolving from physical markets to virtual market”

There are currently 600,000 people who are pre-registered into the M-PAISA app with around 150,000 who are active users of the app.







