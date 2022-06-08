Business

Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including Congress

Associated Press

June 8, 2022 11:00 am

Meltdowns in the cryptocurrency space are common, but the latest one really touched some nerves.

Novice investors took to online forums to share tales of decimated fortunes and even suicidal despair. Experienced crypto supporters, including one prominent billionaire, were left feeling humbled.

When the stable coin TerraUSD imploded last month, an estimated $40 billion in investor funds was erased — and so far there has been little or no accountability.

Article continues after advertisement

Stablecoins are supposed to be less vulnerable to big swings — thus the name — but Terra suffered a spectacular collapse in a matter of days.

The Terra episode publicly exposed a truth long-known in the always-online crypto community: for every digital currency with staying power, like bitcoin, there have been hundreds of failed or worthless currencies in crypto’s short history.

So Terra became just the latest “sh—coin” — the term used by the community to describe coins that faded into obscurity.

Terra’s quick collapse came just as bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, was in the midst of a decline that wiped out nearly half of its value in a couple of months.

The events have served as a vivid reminder that investors, both professionals and the mom and pop variety, can be rolling the dice when it comes to putting money into digital assets.

After being mostly hands-off toward crypto, it appears that Washington has had enough. On Tuesday, two senators — one Democrat and one Republican — proposed legislation that seeks to build a regulatory framework around the cryptocurrency industry; other members of Congress are considering more limited legislation.

What’s surprising, however, is that the cryptocurrency industry is signalling its cooperation. Politicians, crypto enthusiasts, and industry lobbyists all point to last month’s collapse of Terra and its token Luna as the possible end of the libertarian experiment in crypto.

Stablecoins are typically pegged to a traditional financial instrument, like the U.S. dollar, and are supposed to be the cryptocurrency equivalent of investing in a conservative money market fund. But Terra was not backed by any hard assets.

Instead, its founder Do Kwon promised that Terra’s proprietary algorithm would keep the coin’s value pegged to roughly $1.00. Critics of Terra would be attacked on social media by Kwon and his so-called army of “LUNAtics”

Kwon’s promise turned out to be worthless. A massive selling event caused Terra to “break the buck” and collapse in value.

Reddit boards dedicated to Terra and Luna were dominated for days by posts referencing the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Terra’s ascendance attracted not only retail investors but also better-known cryptocurrency experts. One notable “Lunatic” was billionaire Mike Novogratz, who tattooed his upper arm with the word Luna and a wolf howling at the moon.

Novogratz told his followers that the tattoo “will be a constant reminder that venture investing requires humility.”

Michael Estrabillo entrusted his crypto investments to stable gains, an investment vehicle that he says had assured him and other investors that the funds were secured in USD Coin, one of the largest stable coins.

Then, on May 9, he said he was informed his money was locked up in Terra.

“Had I known I was involved in a currency that was backed by an algorithm, I would have never invested in that,” Estrabillo lamented.

Washington may also be waking up to the fact that what used to be a niche part of the internet and finance has gone mainstream and can no longer be ignored.

The total value of crypto assets hit a peak of $2.8 trillion last November; it’s now below $1.3 trillion, according to CoinGecko.

Surveys show that roughly 16% of adult Americans, or 40 million people, have invested in cryptocurrencies. Retirement account giant Fidelity Investments now offers crypto as a part of a 401(k) plan. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, has repeatedly pointed out that crypto is particularly popular among Black Americans, a community long distrustful of Wall Street.

Further, crypto has permeated popular culture.

Numerous Super Bowl ads touted crypto.

Sports arenas are now named after crypto projects and the Washington Nationals baseball team took a sponsorship deal from Terra before it collapsed.

Celebrities routinely shill crypto on social media, and YouTube personalities generate millions of views talking about the latest crypto idea.

Terra’s collapse was a bridge too far, it seems.

On Tuesday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, proposed a framework to start regulating the industry, which would include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission full regulatory jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and rewriting the tax code to include crypto.

It would also fully regulate stable coins for the first time ever.

This comes after the Biden administration’s working group on financial markets issued a 22-page report last November, calling on Congress to pass legislation that would regulate stable coins.

One recommendation includes a requirement that stable coin issuers become banks that would hold sufficient cash reserves.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has also called for stable coin regulation, saying “we really need a regulatory framework to guard against the risks,” during a House committee meeting in May.

Further, it appears that the cryptocurrency industry — with its libertarian leanings and deep scepticism of Washington — might also be on board.

“I do think this is a bit of a wake-up call.

A lot of people were taken aback by Terra’s failure,” said Perianne Boring, founder of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, one of the top lobbyists for the cryptocurrency industry.

Other crypto lobby groups, like the Association for Digital Asset Markets, have announced support for the Lummis-Gillibrand bill.

One idea that Washington seems to be coalescing around is that entities that issue stable coins — often used as a bridge between traditional finance and the crypto world — need to be transparent about the assets backing them and be as liquid as any other instrument playing a key role in finance.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, is circulating a separate bill that would require stable coin providers to have a license to operate, restrict the types of assets they carry to back those stable coins, as well as be subject to routine auditing to make sure they are complying.

Describing Terra as a “debacle,” Toomey said in an interview that Terra’s collapse made it even more important that Washington build some guardrails around stable coins.

Toomey is the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee.

“It’s always difficult to get anything across the goal line in the Senate, but there’s nothing politically polarizing about creating a statutory regime for stable coins,” Toomey said.

After Terra’s collapse, there are two remaining big stable coins: USD Coin issued by the company Circle, and Tether, created by the Hong Kong-based company Bitfinex.

Both hold hard assets to back their value, but Bitfinex is less transparent about the assets it holds and is not audited. There are also a host of smaller stable coin issuers, which in the world of crypto could become the latest hot item overnight.

“It’s not just urgent that Washington step in, it’s urgently urgent,” said Jeremy Allaire, founder and CEO of Circle, in an interview.

Fiji moves to resolve Forum impasse

Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting starts today

Bulitavu confirms leaving SODELPA, looks for new party

FMIB concerned with backyard slaughtering

Rural farmers lack savings and investment

US grateful for Fiji’s assistance

Negotiations on tuna treaty underway

Samoa opens diplomatic mission in Fiji

Steps taken to guarantee food safety

Stay away from rail lines

Senior officers undergo leadership training

Police release more information on fatal shooting

Mariupol: Azovstal defenders' bodies arrive in Kyiv - families

Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including Congress

FRU hopeful of Fijiana Drua's 2023 participation

Ukraine war: Angela Merkel defends her record on Putin

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Depp welcomed to TikTok by 5.2 million fans

Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani on becoming Kamala Khan: 'We've lived the same life'

Battered U.S. retailers' shares draw bottom-pickers in option market

Migrant caravan heads to US as key summit begins

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says it will fight for all territory amid fierce battle in east

Crowds watch as Pixie Lott weds at Ely Cathedral

Swedish government survives no-confidence vote with help of former Kurdish fighter

Chance for players to prove themselves

World Bank warns of recession risk due to Ukraine war

Designer Scott Pask creates ‘a beautiful mess’ on Broadway

Suva aims for double title

Apple announces buy now pay later, among iOS 16 plans

Kane's 50th goal secures draw for England

Australia to face Peru in World Cup play-off

Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright claim

Sivo returns after 10 months of injury

England fans arrested at Nations League

Mali military promises return to civilian rule in March 2024

Drua congratulates players for Flying Fijians selection

Suva CID team to investigate fatal accident

Navoce a step closer to achieving dream

Extensive road rehabilitation underway in Ovalau

Fiji to host OFC U16 Men’s Cup and Futsal Invitational

FMIB struggles to make profit

Amadea leaves Lautoka port

Mitchell clears the air on Origin rumors

Nadi cane farmers prep for new season

Singapore's dengue 'emergency' is a climate change omen for the world

Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege

Qatar, other Muslim nations condemn India over anti-Islam remarks

Family living in fear following fatal accident

14 more deaths in NZ, 10,191 new community cases

Two charged over supermarket break-in

OFC prep for Rewa and Lautoka, DPL on a break

New proposed party seeks registration

We’ll let the big boys play: Puna

Nadi ready to defend Farebrother title

Minister slams SODELPA plans to reduce FRA budget

Pacific members to push for Fisheries Subsidies Agreement

Tui Namosi will not take the stand says Vosarogo

P. Meghji invests in new outlet

Johnny Depp celebrates win over Amber Heard with $96,000 curry

Boris Johnson wins vote but suffers large Tory rebellion

France held to a draw

Brown’s departure confirmed

Family loses home in fire

Man in custody for attempted robbery

Revolut's banking app fixed after outages

On Broadway, more visibility, yes, but also an unseen threat

Yellen faces grilling in Congress over 'wrong' inflation forecast

Fatal accident suspect yet to be questioned

Johnson wins confidence vote by 211 to 148

New this week: Carrie Underwood, ‘The Janes,’ Adam Sandler

Sound debt management critical says Bainimarama

Multiple drug raids lead to arrests

PIF meeting to decide Puna’s fate as SG

Cook Islands opens its High Commission

Akbar calls for more action

Logistics is a challenge: Chetty

Fiji records 41 new COVID-19 cases

Harvester to ease workload for rice farmers

Russian opera ‘Boris Godunov’ to open next La Scala season

Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

Captain Botia named as a forward

Rewa builds on momentum

Positive start for Black Ferns

Turuva and Smith commit to Panthers

Man in custody after partner dies

Man dead, suspect admitted following Labasa accident

Naitasiri shifts focus to Skipper Cup

National 7’s player hospitalized after alleged stabbing

Team Fiji for Mini Games present i-Tatau

Mercedes recalls almost 1m cars over faulty brakes

Lau records lowest NCD rates

Outsourcing excelled during COVID

13 overseas-based players in national U19 squad

Project enhance Pacific trading capabilities

Flanagan fined for lifting tackle

US, S. Korea fire missiles to sea

UK to send Ukraine M270 multiple-launch rocket systems

Ex-corrections Chief joins SODELPA

Radrodro’s trial rescheduled

Flight cancellations: Children and teachers stranded abroad as school starts

Putin vows to use ‘our means of destruction’

Rent payment made from Ratu Suliano’s account

16 Drua players, former All Black join Flying Fijians

More personnel for police call centre

Intense month for Pearls

Fiji continues to punch above its weight

Staggs injured, still up for Origin debut

New strategies to drive Fiji’s economic recovery

Upgrade of Lau health care facilities underway

Role of judiciary critical: Akbar

Community reps discuss loss and damage

Farmers urged to harvest fresh cane

Shakira clarifies ambulance photos taken days before split from Gerard Piqué

Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back

Putin vows to hit new targets if West sends weapons to Ukraine

Maqala sends Bayonne to Top 14

South Street shooting left 3 dead and 11 wounded

Employment Ministry shocked to hear claims

Deceased identified by family members

North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles

Fiji not immune to transnational crime: Serukalou

'Top Gun' stays aloft with $86M in its 2nd weekend

Russian general killed in eastern Ukraine, media reporter says

Fiji attracts more investors

SODELPA leader makes promise regarding potholes

PM clarifies Fiji’s poverty rate

TVET requirements reviewed

Changes to be made to Under-19 player requirement

Ronaldo scores double in Portugal win

Suva to challenge Inkk Farebrother trophy

Easyjet cancels 80 flights as travel disruption continues

Millions watch Party at the Palace concert

World War II veterans honored a day before D-Day anniversary

Tabu joins Pro D2 club, USBPA

64-year World Cup wait for Wales ends

Raiders survive late scare

American Haney becomes first undisputed champ

Suva retains Fiji FACT title

Russia launches fresh airstrikes in Eastern Ukraine

Former stars shine for NZFFI

COVID drains billions from Tourism

RKS advances in South Eastern Zone

Raiders coach praises Wighton

Bus freight costs submission

New Zealand reassures support for the Pacific

Three men in custody following spot check by police

Tavua wins President's Cup

4,400 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths recorded

Two diplomatic missions to open in Fiji

Alleged burglars to appear in court tomorrow

Lautoka and All Stars in Veterans final

Collaboration critical to address social issues

New team on the block makes headlines

Bangladesh: Five killed, scores injured in depot blast

Aggravated robbery suspect arrested

Roosters players step up

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this’

Queen spends birthday with great granddaughter

Prince Charles pays tribute to ‘mummy’ at Jubilee concert

Mariah Carey sued for copyright

Shakira and Gerard Piqué Break Up

Six held in Hong Kong on anniversary of massacre

Pop royalty and Paddington star at Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert

Ukraine anger as Macron says 'Don't humiliate Russia'

At least two dead as heavy rain hits island

Labasa set for anticipated final

Few offers for Krishna

Poor start for England

Brumbies make comeback, Super Rugby semi-finalists confirmed

Sea Eagles dominate

World Bank approves $106m for Fiji: Bainimarama

China’s position paper outlines numerous proposal

Police investigate body found in Labasa

Commitment to protect planet, far from success: Guterres

NFU requests to raise the cane guarantee price

Soromon double sends Suva to FACT final

Nadi wins Farebrother, Suva next

Sowakula helps Chiefs book semi-final spot

Company proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings

NCD death statistics represent a crisis: Bainimarama

Accounts audited, no complaints from farmers: LCPA

Training to strengthen law enforcement capabilities

Lions roar home with four

Thirsty Liquor opens in Lami

Bua continues unbeaten run

Police break four-year drought

Manly out in force for tonight

Nadi Veterans go for back to back win

Silktails sing for the NSW Blues

Consumers swindled by unethical traders

Community policing initiative impactful

Fiji’s leadership in the region is commendable

No deferment, crushing to commence as scheduled

Fed to steam ahead on rate hikes even as job gains slow

New name for Yatu Lau Arcade

Harry and Meghan arrives at jubilee service

Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad

Drugs do not discriminate: Volatabu

Depp gigs in Gateshead after Amber Heard win

Bavaria train crash: At least four killed in German rail accident

Jennifer Lopez to receive honor at MTV Movie & TV Awards