Cruise visits rake in $44.2 million for Fiji

The revival of the $44.2 million cruise tourism industry will provide a lifeline to Fiji’s recovering economy.

Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary, Shaheen Ali, says this will help us achieve our projected 12.4% economic growth this year.

Ali says that every cruise visit brings in over $300,000 to Fiji, and every passenger around $90 per day, based on a 2018 study.

He adds that cruise passengers spend $118 in Lautoka – higher than any other Fijian port.

“We need the return of cruise ships into Fijian waters and this marks a significant step in our economic recovery.”

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says that this is an exciting period for the industry, but they stand ready to carry on the momentum.

“And we’re working really hard with our cruise industry as well as our entourage excursions and tourism industry to really develop this industry further”

The Ministry of Tourism estimates that 500,000 visitors will visit Fiji by the end of the year, with a full recovery expected by 2024.