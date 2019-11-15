Cruise ships coming to Fiji may decline due to COVID-19

The number of cruise ships coming to Fiji may decline in the next few months.

This is due to the global crisis of COVID-19 says Fiji National University researcher Dr Sakul Kundra.

While presenting during the Nadi Chamber of Commerce Business Forum, Dr Kundra says the numbers will drop mainly be due to the fear of passengers traveling in a cruise ship.

Dr Kundra says globally, the Coronavirus is hitting the cruise line industry hard which will also have an effect on countries like Fiji.

“This Coronavirus has been one of the major threat or fear to passengers as before they board the cruise ship they are worried if they come back, what will happen if I’m going to Asia, where will be the halt and these bookings were done 1 year back or even 6 months back and they were not aware that these virus would come in.”

He says that even recently there has been a number of cancelled trips by passengers coming to Fiji on cruise ships.

According to Dr Kundra, due to COVID-19, a new trend in tourism emerged where the tourists are avoiding travel to Asian countries and preferring Pacific over Asia.

He says this trend may take a halt if COVID-19 outbreak spreads in the Pacific.

However Dr Kundra has applauded the measures put in place by the government to ensure the virus does not enter the country.