Cruise ships are valuable extensions: Ali

[File Photo]

According to the Ministry of Tourism, cruise ships continue to be a profitable and natural way to make money in the tourism industry.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism Shaheen Ali says although the people who arrive on ships are only in town for a short time, there are a lot of activities going on.

“We get the revenue out of it as far as ports are concerned, the wharf-age and dockage. And of course, every passenger that comes on shore, they spend about an average of $100 or so in every port”

Ali adds such organic extensions are beneficial for the industry however their main focus remains on conventional travel.