Cruise companies preparing for visitor arrival

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 23, 2021 4:22 pm

Two cruise companies in Nadi are already counting down the days, as they prepare to welcome guests.

South Sea Cruises Chief Executive, Brad Rutherford says they are receiving a lot of inquiries as the word spreads on Fiji opening to the world.

“It’s an exciting time and Fiji has done amazing with our vaccination rates which have laid this platform and we are looking forward to doing what we do well and what we enjoy.”

Rutherford says they also invested in a new $3 million, 78 foot sailing catamaran which is on its way to Fiji.

He says they purchased the ship three years back and it will arrive just in time for when tourists return.

Captain Cook Cruises is also ready to set sail again in less than three weeks.

Director Alifereti Koroilavesau says they are aligning themselves under the COVID protocols.

“We still will be offering the same services but it will be modified in terms of how we serve the guests like for example we would be required to wear masks, hand gloves, and social distance because on a ship it’s a bit different.”

Both the staff of the cruise companies are also fully vaccinated.

