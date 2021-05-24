Crucial to build regional cooperation: Investment Fiji

Investment Fiji says it is crucial to build regional cooperation to maximize the reach of Fijian businesses.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Kamal Chetty had an introductory virtual meeting with American Samoa Chamber of Commerce chair Luisa Kuaea.

Chetty says Pacific Island countries play an important role for Fijian companies with high demand for their products in the region.

Fiji’s domestic exports to the Pacific stood at $237 million while Re-exports was at $231 million last year.

Chetty updated the new chair on Investment Fiji’s virtual trade events and added a lot of interest is coming forth from Fijian companies to connect with American Samoa for export opportunities.

Kuaea appreciated the connection made by Investment Fiji with the Chamber and emphasized regular monthly connections.

In 2020, Fiji’s total domestic exports to American Samoa was $22 million which included products such as cartons and boxes, frozen albacore tuna and corrugated roofing sheets while re-exports which stood at $21 mainly consisted of fuel and fish.