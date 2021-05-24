Business
Cross-border trade critical: Koya
September 9, 2021 4:26 pm
Trade and Commerce Minister, Faiyaz Koya speaking at the Fiji-New Caledonia Investment Webinar [Source: Fijian Government]
The restoration of cross-border trade and investment is vital in driving regional economic recovery.
Trade and Commerce Minister, Faiyaz Koya says returning to trade and investment-led growth hinges on creating enabling conditions for businesses to thrive.
Speaking at the Fiji-New Caledonia Investment Webinar, Koya says the government is modernising its investment law, streamlining and digitalising approval systems and processes to assist businesses.
He adds while lockdowns to contain COVID-19 has affected trade and investment, this can be rectified through regional cooperation.
“By building regional trade and economic linkages, we will set the foundation for our economic recovery and a platform for the Pacific Island Countries to venture in the global trade arena.”
Fiji’s export bill to New Caledonia stood at $5.4M, last year, while we imported $1.9m worth of goods.