Cross-border trade critical: Koya

The restoration of cross-border trade and investment is vital in driving regional economic recovery.

Trade and Commerce Minister, Faiyaz Koya says returning to trade and investment-led growth hinges on creating enabling conditions for businesses to thrive.

Speaking at the Fiji-New Caledonia Investment Webinar, Koya says the government is modernising its investment law, streamlining and digitalising approval systems and processes to assist businesses.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds while lockdowns to contain COVID-19 has affected trade and investment, this can be rectified through regional cooperation.

“By building regional trade and economic linkages, we will set the foundation for our economic recovery and a platform for the Pacific Island Countries to venture in the global trade arena.”

Fiji’s export bill to New Caledonia stood at $5.4M, last year, while we imported $1.9m worth of goods.