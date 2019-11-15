Creativity helps GoldFM ROC Market stand apart from upcoming markets

Creative and innovative entrepreneurs were hard to miss at the GoldFM ROC Market today.

Hundreds of people flocked to see what they could purchase.

GoldFMROC Market organizer, Ellana Kalounisiga says with many people having lost jobs due to COVID-19 there has been a huge increase in the amount of creative people looking for a space to sell.

Kalounisiga adds that with a number of similar market events around the country, they are confident the creative SME’s will help generate healthy competition.

“it’s really nice to see a lot of market space available in Fiji and the challenge for us is to keep the market different. So we have some amazing, creative people at the market and they have been doing very well. I think people are really changing their mindset and coming out to support small SME’s and crafters and it’s really great to see and we are grateful for the support.”

For 60-year-old Vera Sapozhnikova the simple art she learnt in Russia combined with recycled items has become quite the attraction at the family event.

“Last September I started to sell at the ROC Market, many people come wondering, they like it and they tell me it is amazing.”

Meanwhile, no market is complete without the food and according to Kalounisiga this also caught the attention of most ROC Market goers.

“We had to actually open up to our wait list. So we currently have a waitlist of about 80 people. This month we brought in four new food vendors because a lot of the food was selling out. So it’s always the first place people go.”

The next GoldFM ROC Market scheduled for next month will take place at Thurston Garden over a 2 day period in collaboration with Fiji’s 50th independence celebrations.