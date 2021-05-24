Home


COVID travel: France no longer amber-plus and green list expands

| @BBCWorld
August 5, 2021 11:23 am
[Source: BBC]

France will not be on England’s amber-plus list from 04:00 BST on Sunday, meaning fully vaccinated arrivals will no longer have to quarantine.

The country was put on the list last month, amid concerns about the Beta variant, which scientists believe may be more resistant to vaccines.

At the same time, seven countries have been added to the green list for travel including Germany, Austria and Norway.

The transport secretary said the country “must continue to be cautious”.

Despite prior speculation, Spain will remain on the amber list, enabling travellers who are fully vaccinated to continue to enjoy a quarantine-free return.

However, travellers arriving in the UK from Spain are now advised to take a PCR test – rather than the cheaper lateral flow tests – for the mandatory pre-departure test as a “precaution against the increased prevalence of the virus and variants in the country”.

There were already 29 countries or territories on the green list, bringing the total to 36.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are introducing the same changes while Wales is considering whether to adopt them.

However, other countries have their own rules about allowing visitors – so being on the UK’s green list does not guarantee travellers can visit there.

