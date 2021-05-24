COVID-safe processes working well: Hill

The resumption of tourism has run a full cycle with a few visitors having returned home from their Fiji holiday.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says they are happy with how the processes have worked so far but they will remain vigilant.

“Testing systems and protocols have been working well and the feedback from tourists is that they have enjoyed their trip in Fiji and that it’s safe and our protocols are actually good is anywhere in the world.”

The Tourism Fiji boss says there were minor obstacles, but these were expected as they continue to iron out issues.

According to Hill, to date, they have achieved what they had set out and that was to ensure guests enjoy their holiday and feel safe in their environment.

Teams on the ground were in constant contact with the Ministry of Health in regards to the Omicron variant, tightening up protocols around non-travel partner countries.

Numbers have been tracking strongly since Wednesday, with more than 60% occupancy from the day we opened our borders.