Business

COVID-safe measures to remain: Koya

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 26, 2022 5:40 am

The COVID-safe protocols will remain in place until all variants of COVID-19 are no longer a threat.

This has been stressed by Minister for Trade and Commerce, Faiyaz Koya.

As of the 8th of this month, more than five businesses have been shut down for operating without a permit, while 48 operators have been slapped with fines for failing to comply with COVID safety measures.

Article continues after advertisement

Koya says any business found to be breaching COVID-safe measures will face the consequences.

“Through the CSA programme, we have monitored more than 6,000 businesses around Fiji. It is disappointing that the results of the monitoring indicate sheer negligence and disregard of rules and protocols.”

He says the business community needs to show a commitment to COVID safety.

“The COVID-19 is here to stay, so we must adapt our ways of doing things. We must operate in a COVID-safe manner. “

 The Commerce Minister says to curb this trend and ensure that compliant businesses are not disadvantaged, COVID safe ambassadors have moved from awareness and guidance to enforcement.

 

 

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.