COVID-19 sends Australia's economy into shock

For many in Australia, the bushfire catastrophe now seems a distant memory as the COVID-19 pandemic takes this country deeper into the unknown.

The “miracle economy” that avoided recession during the 2007-2008 financial crisis, avoided the worst of the 1997 Asian financial crisis as well as the lancing of the dot.com bubble is in deep trouble.

The Black Summer fires were adding to an escalating economic malaise but the coronavirus has inflicted a jolting collapse.

In one week about one million Australians became unemployed.

Within days the centre-right government had unveiled Australia’s biggest ever economic package – A$130bn ($80bn) is to be spent on keeping six million people, or around half the workforce, in jobs.