Covid-19 pushes airline to brink of collapse

Struggling airline Flybe is facing fresh doubts over its future amid uncertainty about a rescue loan and the impact of coronavirus on its bookings.

Flybe is looking to the government to commit to helping the airline in the next few days if it is to survive.

But a £100m government loan to help stabilise the business is now unlikely to happen, the BBC understands.

The coronavirus impact on travel “has made a bad situation much worse,” insiders told the BBC.

According to the FT, which first reported the news, the airline believes it has enough financial resources to survive “until the end of this month”.

Flybe has been in discussions with the government about a loan of up to £100m to help it bridge the period between the lean months of winter – when airlines typically lose money – to the richer pickings in summer.

The government also agreed to consider a cut to airline passenger duty (APD). Currently, this £13 per person tax on short haul flying is levied per passenger leaving UK airports. That means that domestic routes pay the tax twice and Flybe has been pushing for the tax to be halved on internal UK flights.

Neither of these options now seem likely.