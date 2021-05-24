Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Omicron undetected in many countries|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|
Full Coverage

Business

COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown hits government coffers

RNZ
December 16, 2021 9:58 am

The government’s finances have taken a bigger than expected hit from the current Covid-19 outbreak, but are forecast to bounce back faster and stronger leading to surpluses and less debt, according to the Treasury.

The half year economic and fiscal update (HYEFU) shows a bigger budget deficit for the current financial year because spending on wage and business support payments is outpacing the growth in the tax take.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the Delta outbreak had tested the strength of the economy, which has been performing well.

Article continues after advertisement

“We can look forward to 2022 with cautious optimism as the economic and fiscal outlook is good.”

He said supply chain disruptions, higher inflation and Covid-19 might affect the forecasts.

The Treasury commentary highlighted uncertainty around the forecasts including its assumptions on when the border would open more fully, levels of immigration, and house prices.

Economic growth was forecast to rebound strongly in 2022/23 before moderating in later years, while inflation was forecast to peak next year above 5 percent before falling back in subsequent years into the Reserve Bank’s 1-3 percent target band.

Unemployment was expected to keep falling over the next couple of years and to stay below 4 percent for the next five years.

The lower jobless rate was expected to reduce social welfare benefit costs as well as boost the tax take, which would also benefit from higher GST and corporate tax revenues.

“Our cautious approach continues to pay dividends,” Robertson said.

Average annual growth of 2.9 percent over the next five years was expected.

Net debt is now forecast to peak at 40.1 percent of GDP in 2023 before declining to nearly 30 percent, while the budget was forecast to be back in surplus three years earlier than previously forecast in 2023/24.

Treasury expected housing inflation to fall to about 10 percent in the coming year, with further slight falls in the following two years.

Robertson declined to nominate a figure for growth in house prices but said the government approach was to ensure “that we don’t have unsustainable price rises”.

The government still had $4.3 billion uncommitted in its Covid-19 relief fund.

The stronger condition of the government’s finances has seen the Treasury reduce planned borrowing by $31bn over the next four years.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.