COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown hits government coffers

The government’s finances have taken a bigger than expected hit from the current Covid-19 outbreak, but are forecast to bounce back faster and stronger leading to surpluses and less debt, according to the Treasury.

The half year economic and fiscal update (HYEFU) shows a bigger budget deficit for the current financial year because spending on wage and business support payments is outpacing the growth in the tax take.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the Delta outbreak had tested the strength of the economy, which has been performing well.

Article continues after advertisement

“We can look forward to 2022 with cautious optimism as the economic and fiscal outlook is good.”

He said supply chain disruptions, higher inflation and Covid-19 might affect the forecasts.

The Treasury commentary highlighted uncertainty around the forecasts including its assumptions on when the border would open more fully, levels of immigration, and house prices.

Economic growth was forecast to rebound strongly in 2022/23 before moderating in later years, while inflation was forecast to peak next year above 5 percent before falling back in subsequent years into the Reserve Bank’s 1-3 percent target band.

Unemployment was expected to keep falling over the next couple of years and to stay below 4 percent for the next five years.

The lower jobless rate was expected to reduce social welfare benefit costs as well as boost the tax take, which would also benefit from higher GST and corporate tax revenues.

“Our cautious approach continues to pay dividends,” Robertson said.

Average annual growth of 2.9 percent over the next five years was expected.

Net debt is now forecast to peak at 40.1 percent of GDP in 2023 before declining to nearly 30 percent, while the budget was forecast to be back in surplus three years earlier than previously forecast in 2023/24.

Treasury expected housing inflation to fall to about 10 percent in the coming year, with further slight falls in the following two years.

Robertson declined to nominate a figure for growth in house prices but said the government approach was to ensure “that we don’t have unsustainable price rises”.

The government still had $4.3 billion uncommitted in its Covid-19 relief fund.

The stronger condition of the government’s finances has seen the Treasury reduce planned borrowing by $31bn over the next four years.