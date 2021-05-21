Home

Business

COVID-19 impact volume of sales for FMF

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 31, 2021 7:17 pm

Flour Mills of Fiji Foods Limited is seeing a reduction in its volume on sales volumes which will have an impact on its financial year-end.

In a market announcement, the company says the economic downturn following the second wave of the coronavirus infections in Fiji and the current containment measures have affected consumer spending.

Managing Director, Sanjay Punja says they have put on hold all major new capital programs.

Punja says with the lockdown in many countries and the port congestions, FMF Foods is witnessing erratic shipping schedules coupled with increase in raw material and logistic costs.

The FMF Group falls under the essential category and is operating under COVID protocols.

