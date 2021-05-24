COVID-19 fosters culture of innovation

The COVID-19 pandemic has fostered a culture of innovation amongst Fijians pursuing different avenues to earn an income.

This is true for 52-year-old Kelera Natoba of Nakasi who started selling fish on Facebook than on the roadside before finally getting a place at the Nausori market.

The self-employed woman says she moved to Suva from Labasa in pursuit of better opportunities and she is supporting her family of seven.

“Life in Suva is very hard so we have to start somewhere. We normally upload on Facebook, sell on the roadside than to the market.”

Natoba says the pandemic has forced many like her to think outside the box”.

Also struggling to provide for her family of seven is Kamlesh Lata who sells vegetables at the Nausori market.

“Before, I use to make around $200 to $300 in a week but now, we’re barely earning $100. Now two of my sons are not working because of COVID.”

These women are going far and beyond to ensure there’s food on the table for their families regardless of the current situation.

