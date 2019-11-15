COVID-19 can affect rice import

The importation and supply chains of rice in Fiji might be affected in the next few months due to the global impacts of COVID-19.

This as the outbreak is prevalent in Thailand and Vietnam, the two countries which have been partnering with Fiji for rice supply.

Fiji Rice Limited Chair, Raj Sharma says the outbreak should encourage local farmers to plant rice and ensure our rice industry is not affected.

“We all know this Coronavirus been hitting all over the world and we are depending on the rice of those countries that have been affected such Vietnam and Thailand. In the worst case, we may not have rice or we may have rice but the price of rice will go up. We got land. This rice we can produce 4-5 months’ time”.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says his Ministry will provide assistance where applicable, particularly on improving public drainage, farm road and securing markets.

Dr Reddy adds despite the forecast on the implications of COVID-19 on the supply chains of rice, Fiji still has the potential to maintain and boost rice production.

“We are importing 85% of rice from Vietnam and Thailand and we have the potential to grow rice here. There are people are very cautious about locally grown rice and its health benefits.”

Fiji Rice Ltd together with the Agriculture Ministry will put together effective and relevant strategies in an effort to boost our rice industry.