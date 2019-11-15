COVID-19 affects the supply of Chinese Tyre

Vehicle owners may not be able to find new tyres due to supply disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Leading tyre distributor Bandag Fiji Ltd says Chinese tyres make up ninety percent of the imports to Fiji and disruptions are already being felt.

Group General Manager Lawrence Robert says this will eventually hit everyone who owns a vehicle.

“Indirectly and directly everyone is affected, it affects the end-users, companies, cooperates, everyone is affected.”

Robert confirms that Bandag has run out of new tyres but there is another option available to vehicle owners.

“There is a problem that we don’t have new tires in stock and yes we can counter that with retreading the worn-out tyres which we have been supplying in the market for the last 45 years.”

Bandag Fiji says bus companies and truck operators have been using retreaded tyres for many years, but finding new tyres for their front wheels is now the challenge.

The same goes for private vehicles as there is a high demand for new tyres from owners.