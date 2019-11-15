Courts attributes 100th year success to customers

Courts Fiji Limited celebrated its 100th anniversary today saying customer satisfaction will always be a priority.

Chief marketing officer Anil Senewiratne says the success of the company is made possible through the support of customers, suppliers and staff.

He says Courts prides itself in being the first to introduce easy payment consumer finance schemes, which enable families to purchase household goods without financial worries.

Article continues after advertisement

“We don’t stand anything below delighting our customers that is our motto, come what may we don’t compromise on the standard of the quality what we have to serve the customers we are all alike this 100 years is a testimony to justify all of that”

In addition to the celebration, Courts Fiji Limited is also acknowledging the assistance it offers to help develop rural communities around Fiji.

Senewiratne says the local men and women they have assisted are now doing well for themselves.

“We have been assisting these communities, the informal sector with income-generating projects and I’m very proud to say some of them have gone from home improvement, some have gone to SME’s”

The company which was established in 1920 has over 650 staff in outlets around the country.

In commemoration of the 100th year anniversary, Courts Rodwell road today launched its magical red pen roadshow.