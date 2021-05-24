Couple starts Kava business to help villagers

Kadavu native Josefa Ratu has returned home to help people in his village after working in the Middle East for almost a decade.

Ratu and his wife arrived in December and have since set up a Kava business called Kaka Island—named after a species of parrot that can only be found on Kadavu.

Having been away from home for more than nine years, Ratu says he is investing in a kava business to give back to his people.

“We are trying to build our business. As you can see, we have the land and we are trying to expose the Kava around the world.”

Ratu and his wife use every opportunity to find farmers and give villagers a source of income, understanding the difficulties in growing and selling Kava.

“Myself, I take a trip to the village and buy the Kava from them and bring it to Suva and pound it and sell and export it to overseas.”

The couple has been employing Fijians, with plans to further expand their reach and set up Kava bars overseas.

Ratu has a shop in Navua while also exporting Kava to overseas markets, including New Zealand, Dubai and Kuwait.