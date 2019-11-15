Council will not condone traders who undertake illegal dealings

The Consumer Council is calling on consumers to be vigilant as in the past the Council has noticed that some traders try to get rid of their old stock during massive sales.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says at times traders try to clear out the damaged products which is unethical.

The consumers are being warned not to assume that all purchases will benefit them.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is not the first time Suva is going on Sale. Before every year we used to have the sale. What we noticed was that sometimes the traders were trying to get rid of old and damaged stock. I would like to urge consumers that you have the responsibility please before you purchase any item make sure you check the quality.”

The Suva Retailers Association president Vinay Kumar says the businesses are trying to pass on the benefits of tax reductions to the consumers during the Suva on sale.

“Some stocks will be taken out. If you get a bargain why don’t you buy it? I am talking about the non-expiry items like clothes and electronics, if they have a deal on that then nothing is wrong. Not many stocks are coming through so hopefully, we have the new rates of duty reduction passed on. Whoever is bringing the new stock is passing on the savings to the consumers.”

Traders have also been told to uphold the law and not exploit consumers