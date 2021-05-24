Council urges traders to stop unethical practices

Businesses are continuing to re-model their operating strategies to keep afloat as many have turned to online trading to keep their customers.

This is a step forward for the retailers in these trying times.

However, Consumer Council chief executive, Seema Shandil is warning Fijians not to take advantage of the current situation while trading online.

“While some businesses have rectified once the Council intervened, we do still receive complaints from consumers on delay in supplying of goods, additional charges to process online payments and failure to provide redress to consumers in a timely manner.”

Businesses using online platform aim to ensure they continue trading in future without any disruptions.