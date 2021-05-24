Council urges Labasa farmers to commence harvesting

The Sugar Cane Growers Council is urging cane farmers in Labasa and Seaqaqa to commence harvesting.

Chief Executive Officer, Vimal Dutt says the delay in harvesting will only affect their livelihoods.

There’s been little to no supply of cane from farmers to the Labasa Sugar Mill since crushing started almost two weeks ago.

Farmers say there are a lot of issues that need to be addressed first, chief of which is the low sugar forecast price.

Dutt says the Council understands the problems growers are facing and has worked out a solution.

“We have worked out a strategy whereby we are allowing gangs to claim last year’s approved rate, which is sufficient for them to cut and deliver the cane.”

Dutt adds, there will be issues with cane gangs due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, however, he is urging growers to work within their current resources.

“Low supply is not helping farmers as well. Delay in harvest means a delay in income. They won’t be getting their fortnightly payment Cutters are deprived of their income as well. We all need to work in that network.”

Dutt adds, with the country going through a difficult time, now is the opportunity for all to work together to support each other in the industry.

