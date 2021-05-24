Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More alcohol related arrests|FCGP supports vaccination campaign|New Zealand sends doctor to help Fiji|COVID vaccines minimise death rates|Council urges Labasa farmers to commence harvesting|AMA aims to increase fish supply|241 new infections, 50-year-old man dies|17 die from COVID-19 so far |49% of target population receive first dose|7-day average of new cases continue to increase|New infections include prison officers|Growers urging farmers to harvest their sugarcane|Government to assist aspiring farmers|Provincial leaders urged to encourage vaccination|Labasa Mill faces cane supply issues|Taxi drivers arrested for breaches|Food ration distribution continues in the West|MOU to help address land related issues|Police to enforce mandatory wearing of face masks|Two hospitals close for disinfection|Muana Village on high alert|Youth members invest in commercial agriculture|World Health Organization warns of new COVID variant|COVID-19 cases remain above 200|Average daily test positivity at a critical level|
Full Coverage

Business

Council urges Labasa farmers to commence harvesting

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
June 29, 2021 12:45 pm

The Sugar Cane Growers Council is urging cane farmers in Labasa and Seaqaqa to commence harvesting.

Chief Executive Officer, Vimal Dutt says the delay in harvesting will only affect their livelihoods.

There’s been little to no supply of cane from farmers to the Labasa Sugar Mill since crushing started almost two weeks ago.

Article continues after advertisement

Farmers say there are a lot of issues that need to be addressed first, chief of which is the low sugar forecast price.

Dutt says the Council understands the problems growers are facing and has worked out a solution.

We have worked out a strategy whereby we are allowing gangs to claim last year’s approved rate, which is sufficient for them to cut and deliver the cane.”

Dutt adds, there will be issues with cane gangs due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, however, he is urging growers to work within their current resources.

Low supply is not helping farmers as well. Delay in harvest means a delay in income. They won’t be getting their fortnightly payment Cutters are deprived of their income as well. We all need to work in that network.”

Dutt adds, with the country going through a difficult time, now is the opportunity for all to work together to support each other in the industry.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.