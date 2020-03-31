Council urges Fijians to be careful of charity scam

The Consumer Council has received complaints against a trader posting on social media.

A certain amount from the purchase will be donated to provide relief to those impacted by COVID-19.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says upon investigation it was revealed that there were no such arrangements between the donor agent and the trader involved.

Article continues after advertisement

The Council is urging Fijians to be careful of COVID-19 charity scam.

Shandil says there is a risk that scammers will try to prey on the generosity of donors by tricking them into donating to causes that claim to help to those who are severely affected economically by COVID-19 crisis and also TC Harold.

She adds those who wish to make charitable donations should take simple steps to make sure that their donations are going where they are meant to go.

Chief Executive says don’t assume that charity recommendations on Facebook or other social media are legitimate.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19