Council records 130 complaints on e-commerce

The Consumer Council is concerned with the increasing number of Fijians trading online with 130 complaints recorded over the last 12 months.

Today, the council conducted a national webinar on the theme “Building trust in E-commerce” to discuss emerging consumer issues.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says while the Council supports transformation there is also a need to ensure that the rights of consumers are engrained on e-commerce platforms.

Shandil says at times consumers are subjected to unfair trading practices on e-commerce platforms which is evident by the number of complaints lodged relating to e-commerce.

“These issues are persisting because at times certain unscrupulous traders are only profit-orientated and are eager to make a quick buck but most often, these issues are recurring because online traders – especially small and medium enterprises are unaware of their roles and responsibilities and the consumer protection laws which they need to abide by – and that’s what we want to address”.

Government representatives, competition regulators, retailers’ representatives, businesses, and consumers came together to discuss pertinent issues which consumers face when transacting online and how all stakeholders can work together to create an enabling environment for e-commerce.