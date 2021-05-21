Council receives complaints against online businesses

Reports of some online businesses taking advantage of the current situation to gain money have been received by the Consumer Council of Fiji.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says some of the complaints received involves online businesses failing to supply ordered goods despite receiving full payments.

She adds other complaints include customers paying for groceries through the online platform and were informed that certain items were not in stock.

Shandil says some customers while seeking a refund were asked to purchase something else of equivalent value or similar products of different brands.

The Council CEO while acknowledging the impact of COVID-19 on supply chains says businesses must only advertise and accept payments for products in stock and not force consumers to choose alternative products.

Shandil stresses that businesses have an obligation to deliver products and services which consumers have paid for, and failure to do this is unethical.

The Council is also reminding Fijians to be wary of individuals on social media and also those going around offering business opportunities and other get rich quick schemes.