Council receives complaints against fast-food chain outlet

The Consumer Council has made over 397 trader visits and market surveillances in the last two months.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says they have also issued more than 100 warning letters to traders who were involved in unscrupulous practices.

Shandil says they have received complaints against a fast-food chain outlet where expired sachets of ketchup was being sold.

“There was an expiry date and then on top of that expiry date another date was pasted. It had already expired and they wanted to get rid of the stock so they pasted another expiry date.”

The Consumer Watchdog has also forwarded complaints against traders trying to profiteer from vulnerable Fijians to relevant authorities for further action.