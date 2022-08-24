Council receives 241 complaints against public transport

The Consumer Council of Fiji has received 241 complaints against public transport service providers in the last financial year.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says the figures are concerning as this sector plays an important role in the lives of everyday Fijians.

Shandil adds the complaints against bus operators vary in different areas.

Article continues after advertisement

“Consumers showcase their frustration over issues such as incorrect ways being charged by different public transport and service provider operators, buses not following the designated routes, and also not following the designated routes in a timely manner. So they kept on waiting and they got late for school or for work, poor customer services”

The Chief Executive says complaints have also been raised against some taxi operators.

“Similarly, we received a lot of complaints against taxis, where whereby certain text drivers seemed to be charging new fares without calibrating the taxi meters to reflect the new fare. This entails drivers either switching their meters to the Night Value of $2 during daytime or physically you know, adding increased fare to the fare displayed in the uncalibrated meter.”

Fiji Taxi Association General Secretary Ashwin Lal is urging customers to note down the details of the taxis and refer them to the Association for investigations.

“And give me the complaint in which taxi you boarded, if you get the driver’s name, you can also give me the driver’s name so that we can sit down with that driver with the Consumer Council or the LTA and sort out your issues”

Meanwhile, the Fiji Bus Operators Association says they will only comment on the matter once they are given evidence of incidences highlighted by the public.

The Consumer Council has stressed that such behaviors by public transport service providers are a breach of regulations under the Land Transport Authority.