Council receive queries on lay-by clothing prices

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
April 12, 2022 5:51 am

Many queries have been received by the Consumer Council of Fiji regarding customers who have kept clothing items on lay-by before the 15 percent VAT increase.

The recent VAT increase has worried lay-buy customers as they have paid a certain amount for clothing and will be required to pay more to take it home.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says some traders have agreed to sell items at pre-agreed prices, however, few traders are increasing their prices.

“There are certain who are emailing and informing their customers that they would see an increase in the prices of their lay-by items as the adjustment of VAT increases.”

Shandil says the Council is working with other stakeholders to address this issue.

