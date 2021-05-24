Council extends discount on rates

The Suva City and the Lami Town Council team of Special Administrators have extended the rates discount until the end of September.

The seven percent discount period was previously set to end on August 31st.

Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says the extra month has been granted in response to feedback from many stakeholders, including members of the business community.

More than 80 percent of Suva’s ratepayers have paid their current rates.

Tikoduadua says they’ve established programs to ensure that defaulting ratepayers are converted to current.

The Council has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with the i-Taukei Lands Trust Board, Fiji Trustees Cooperation and Fiji Revenue and Customs Service in support of its efforts.