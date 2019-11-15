Council awaits developer’s submission: Kumar

The developers of the WG Friendship Plaza in Suva have been ordered to make the steel fire retardant.

The Suva City Council along with two other senior officials from the Fiji Institute of Engineers had a discussion with the developers’ as the quality of materials used remains a concern.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the stop-work order is in place and the City Council is waiting for the developer to respond.

“They cannot proceed with the work unless and until they provide proper plans. I think the key factor is the quality of materials being used.”

Kumar says there are no fire mechanisms available in the building.

“This will require the painting of the steel because we can already see the rust on the steel so they need to fix all that before they can continue constructing on the building.”

Vijay Krishnan who is the engineer working with the developers says the current structure has a fire rating of 1 which they are going to extend.

“We intend to put a 3-hour fire rating by spraying Vermiculite which is a standard product and currently it is being sourced out of China.”

Krishnan says in their meeting with the council, they also highlighted issues such as car parking which remains a challenge for them.