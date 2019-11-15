Cost of raw materials affected by the deadly virus: FCDCL

Whilst the Coronavirus has gripped a majority of sectors, there’s been little impact on the dairy industry.

Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Limited says some of the restrictions have actually proven beneficial for farmers as more farmers have spent the majority of their time on the farm during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Chief Executive Kushmendra Prasad says the cost of raw materials is the only component that has been affected by the pandemic.

“No problem in milk production because the interventions were coming in from the last two years. We have seen in the first time in the quarter the production has increased by 7 percent.”

Dairy farmer, Kashmir Singh says he has faced some challenges.

“There are other means in which we were affected like the supply of cattle supplement was slow and for the milk collection the proceeds were not affected”.

Singh believes not many changes have been made to their operation.

“There were not many changes as it all stayed the same. The cows were enjoying the pasture and their milking time was not disturbed so it went ahead smoothly”.

Singh’s farm has been in operation for the past 55 years with more than 500 cattle which produces more than 1000 liters of milk per day.