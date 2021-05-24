Home

COVID-19
Business

Cost of living will increase: Dr Gounder

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 12, 2022 5:56 am

Supply chain disruptions are likely for economies across the world including Fiji, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukrainian.

Economist, Doctor Neelesh Gounder says the conflict will influence the prices of goods in the market, as the trickle-down effect is already being felt with the increase in prices of oil and wheat products.

Russia and Ukraine together produce nearly a quarter of the world’s wheat.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Gounder says food prices have already risen globally as a result of pandemic-related shipping disruptions, rising production costs and adverse weather, and this latest war will just add fuel to the fire.

“Businesses are already dealing with COVID-related supply chain disruptions. Freight costs etc have gone up. So if there are additional or further supply chain disruptions then this will exacerbate the current situation and we should expect delivery delays and supply shortages and input prices to go up. So it all depends on how long this war goes on.”

The Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum stated during budget consultations that freight costs have tripled.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this increase will reflect on the prices of local goods and services.

“He has to pay $15,000 for a container, you don’t expect him to sell that tin of fish to you at $3 – he’s going to make a loss. He’d rather not be in business. He has to increase the price”.

The World Bank has also stated that the spill-over effect of the Russia/Ukrainian conflict will affect most countries Gross Domestic Product, as high cost of living is likely to remain for at least the next six months.

