Cost of filling diesel family car hits record £90

The cost of filling an average family car with diesel has topped £90 for the first time, as soaring oil prices hit household budgets.

The RAC motoring group said the average price of a litre of diesel rose 3p overnight to a record 165.24p – the biggest daily jump since 2000.

Tuesday’s oil embargo on Russia for invading Ukraine has left governments searching for alternative supplies.

The UK gets 8% of its oil imports from Russia, but about 18% of its diesel.

A litre of petrol was now 158.2p, a 2p rise, the RAC said.

The latest jump in pump prices is likely to have been pushed higher by soaring wholesale costs before Tuesday’s announcement that the UK intends to phase out its imports by the end of 2020.

A barrel of crude oil rose 1.3% on Wednesday, and experts say this will feed through into still higher retail prices.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The diesel daily increase was the second largest on record since 2000.