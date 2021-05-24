Cost of business high due to COVID-safe measures

The cost of business has increased as many businesses are re-opening around the capital city.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says even though businesses are opening, maintaining the COVID safe protocols bring their own costs.

He says these businesses have already suffered losses at the peak of closures due to the pandemic.

“Businesses have suffered because we were closed for a long time and people were also unemployed and when we opened, the cost of business had also increased.”

Patel says with businesses working to be compliant with safety measures for business continuity, there is still concern over the large number of people flocking to the city.

