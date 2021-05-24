Home

Corporate loans at $5.5B

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 18, 2021 7:40 am

Non-performing loans in the corporate sector have increased to $658.6 million because of the financial impacts of COVID-19.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji says this represents an annual growth of 60 percent as at June 2021.

Aggregate corporate credit for the first half of 2021 stood at $5.5 billion.

Article continues after advertisement

The Wholesale, Retail, Hotel and Retail sector tops the list of business loans, representing 26.9% of the entire portfolio followed by real estate with 24.3% and the building & construction sector makes up 16.5%.

The RBF states the interconnectedness of these sectors is a concern, given their association with the tourism industry and the prolonged impact of the pandemic make them particularly vulnerable, negatively impacting their credit outlook.

The gross assets of the Fijian financial system stood at $28.5 billion as at June 2021, dominated by commercial banks at 40.8 percent, and the FNPF at 29.2 percent.

