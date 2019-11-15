Coronavirus: Spain races to save tourism as cases surge

Spain is fighting to save its embattled tourism industry after the UK government imposed a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from the country.

Spanish officials insist the virus is under control and want certain areas exempt, including the Balearic Islands.

The UK said it had no plans to change its decision, and extended its travel advice, telling nationals to avoid non-essential journeys to all of Spain.

About 18 million Britons travelled to Spain in 2019.

Junior UK health minister Helen Whately defended the quarantine decision, telling the BBC that after all the “sacrifices” made during the lockdown, the UK could not take the risk of going back to a situation of rising virus rates across the country.

Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez said on television on Monday evening that the UK’s decision was “misguided” and that he would continue to try to negotiate.

Spain’s rate of infection has jumped in recent days. While the outbreak remains under control in many parts of Spain, certain areas – in particular Catalonia in the north-east and the neighbouring region of Aragón – have seen a huge spike in infections.