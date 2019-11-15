Home

Coronavirus: Pressure grows to re-open factories

February 8, 2020 4:02 pm

Companies around the world are waiting for China to re-open its factories and plants on Monday.

If this does not happen, major brands from carmakers to tech giants will struggle to make their products.

Inventories are already running low following widespread shutdowns at Chinese factories forced to close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

China, known as the factory to the world, plays a crucial role in the global supply chain and world economy.

Apple is one brand that could face shortages with the two major assemblers of its iPhone – Foxconn and Pegatron – based in China.

