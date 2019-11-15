Jaguar Land Rover 'shipping parts in suitcases'

Jaguar Land Rover has flown in parts in suitcases as the effects of coronavirus take a toll on the carmaker’s supply chain.

It said it could start to run out of Chinese parts for its UK factories after two weeks.

The virus has killed more than 1,800 people in China sparking a shutdown that has seen factories close across the country.

That is having an impact on global supply chains.

On Monday, Apple warned that disruption as a result of the virus would affect supply of iPhones.

Meanwhile, digger manufacturer JCB has cut production because of a shortage of components from China.

JLR is the UK’s biggest carmaker with three factories across the country that produce nearly 400,000 vehicles a year.

But those factories are running out of parts, the firm’s boss Ralf Speth said.