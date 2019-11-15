Coronavirus fears hit global shares and oil price

Worries over the continued spread of the coronavirus have hit the financial markets, with stocks from Wall Street to Tokyo declining.

London’s FTSE 100 index fell more than 2%, while in the US the Dow Jones fell 1.4% in early trade on Monday.

Airlines and firms with significant sales in China saw their shares hit.

The coronavirus has killed 81 people in China with almost 3,000 confirmed ill, while at least 44 cases have been confirmed abroad.

The price of oil also fell, with Brent crude dropping 2.5% to $59.15 a barrel.

While recent tensions between the US and Iran had pushed up the price of oil due to concerns over supply, traders now fear demand could drop if China’s economy stalls.