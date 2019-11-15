Coronavirus: Air NZ boss takes pay cut as airline reduces forecast earnings

Air New Zealand has scrapped its financial forecasts for the current year because of the uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

It had previously forecast reduced underlying earnings of between $300 million and $350m.

But it says the virus’s impact is going to be significantly more severe than expected, and it cannot make any accurate forecast.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said there have been fewer bookings and as a result, it is making further cuts in services, particularly in Asia.

Foran has opted to take a voluntary pay cut of 15 percent, or about $250,000.