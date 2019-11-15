Coronavirus affecting the global economy

The Japan-Fiji Trade Investment Seminar will further strengthen investment confidence between the two countries, despite the global outbreak of COVID-19.

Minister for Industry and Trade Premila Kumar says it’s important to establish strong trade relation now more than ever, as the virus is impacting the global economy.

Kumar says the trickle down effect of Coronavirus is been felt by many countries.

“The Coronavirus has actually halted to great extent trade and investment at this stage because people cannot move as much as we are trying to create normalcy with trade and investment but the reality is that things have slow down.”

Kumar is hopeful that this week’s Japan-Fiji Trade investment seminar will further strengthen the 50-year trade relationship between the two countries.

“We are talking about how the supply chain will be affected with most of the factories being closed down in China. There is going to be an impact. A seminar of this nature brings in confidence. It brings in players together for them to discuss, understand and pursue their business aspirations.”

Despite the increasing global spread of Coronavirus, Japan’s Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Norihiro Nakayama is optimistic that this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games will go ahead.

“Many exchange events will be held this year by commemorating the 50-year anniversary of our diplomatic relation and the independence of Fiji. Furthermore, Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held and we hope that at this occasion our bilateral friendship, relation and grassroots exchanges will be further enhanced.”

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund says virus containment has affected both business and travel to and from China and across the globe.

Since China is the world’s second-largest economy and a leading trading nation, any slowdown in its economic activity will have a spillover effect throughout the world.