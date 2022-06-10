Cooper new Trade Commissioner for North America

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade has appointed Alika Cooper as Fiji’s Trade Commissioner to North America.

Cooper has over fifteen years of experience in agribusiness in the private and development sectors in Fiji, alongside establishing local and international fresh and frozen produce trade development.

Cooper says as a Fiji born national, his enthusiasm for agribusiness ignited at a tender age, having grown up on a small family farm.

He adds as an active advocate of local producers and promoting Fijian Made products, being appointed to the role of Trade Commissioner will enhance his undertaking on creating market linkages and opportunities available for Fiji in North America.

Prior to assuming his new role, Cooper spent over four years at the International Finance Corporation as an Agribusiness Specialist, supporting major projects in Fiji, including the agriculture-tourism linkage component of IFC’s Fiji Tourism Project 2020 and championed the promotion of greater use of local fresh produce in Fijian Hotels.