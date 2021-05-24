Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|
Full Coverage

Business

Convention Center in Lami to open soon

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 15, 2022 6:30 am
RB Patel Groups Harbour Point Stage Two Convention Centre is expected to open in a few months.

Fijians can expect more activities in Lami, as RB Patel Groups Harbour Point Stage Two Convention Centre is expected to open in a few months.

Chief Operating Officer Deepak Rathod says the project was delayed due to COVID-19 and wet weather.

The convention centre is expected to have a sitting capacity of 300.

Article continues after advertisement

Rathod says they decided to invest in this market as there is a demand to hold activities outside the central business area.

He adds the building is expected to cost six million dollars upon completion.

“We should finish off with that in May this year and it has retail shops in the ground floor and the shops will be a restaurant and another retail outlet. The top-level is a fully-fledged convention centre and it will cater to all sorts of functions.”

RB Patel Group already has a supermarket and complex in Lami which is occupied with large parking spaces.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.