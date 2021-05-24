Convention Center in Lami to open soon

Fijians can expect more activities in Lami, as RB Patel Groups Harbour Point Stage Two Convention Centre is expected to open in a few months.

Chief Operating Officer Deepak Rathod says the project was delayed due to COVID-19 and wet weather.

The convention centre is expected to have a sitting capacity of 300.

Rathod says they decided to invest in this market as there is a demand to hold activities outside the central business area.

He adds the building is expected to cost six million dollars upon completion.

“We should finish off with that in May this year and it has retail shops in the ground floor and the shops will be a restaurant and another retail outlet. The top-level is a fully-fledged convention centre and it will cater to all sorts of functions.”

RB Patel Group already has a supermarket and complex in Lami which is occupied with large parking spaces.