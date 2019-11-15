Contractor terminated, more work delayed

The opening of the Fiji National University Labasa Campus will be further delayed with the contractor carrying out the construction work terminated.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has revealed that the decision was taken due to non-performance and not due to a money matter.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad had claimed that the work done so far does not match the amount of money already paid to the contractor.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m also been told that the campus construction at Labasa Campus is in trouble, I’m told that the contractor has been fired and the amount of work that the contractor did is not commended with the amount of money already been paid.”

The Minister for Economy in response says only forty-seven percent of work has been completed and this is not in line with the schedule.

“Now we are actually going through the mechanism to be able to get somebody else to do the work. With the new contractors coming on board we should be able to complete this as soon as possible, the plan was to complete it this year but it looks like it won’t be completed this year.”

The new $36 million Labasa Campus will have three lecture theaters, two computer labs, ten classrooms with video conferencing facilities, and a library.

It will be able to accommodate around 2,000 to 2,500 students.