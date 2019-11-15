Consumers urged to be wary of flashy price tags

Consumers are being warned to be wary of bright coloured and tempting price tag specials when going shopping.

The Consumer Council through its market surveillance has seen that in many instances, dubious special prices cost consumers more than buying the same item at its original price.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says supermarkets are employing tricks to get their hands on consumer’s hard-earned cash.

She says these retailers must stop tricking shoppers with deceptive deals and spurious special offers.

Shandil is warning retailers they must ensure the information they present to consumers is fair and does not waste time or cause annoyance, disappointment or regret.

The Council is urging consumers to be vigilant of dodgy deals and to report these unethical practices through the Consumer Council’s mobile app or call them on the toll-free number 155.