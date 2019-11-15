Consumers to be on the lookout for misleading advertisements

With frequent massive sales becoming a norm, consumers are being warned not to assume that all purchases will benefit them.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says people have often been manipulated by dubious merchants or traders using incorrect advertising.

Shandil says Fijians should avoid getting snared by what the consumer watchdog calls sneaky advertisements, especially during this difficult time.

“Many times we have received complaints that when customers go into these stores they have come to know that advertisement was wrong and the prices were very different. The advertised price was really low and the prices in the store were quite high.”

Economist Dr. Rohit Kishore says businesses are trying to use any means possible to get people into their stores, spending on so-called specials and massive discounts.

“A lot of businesses are on the brink of going to close down so they don’t want that and as a shop keeper as a businessman, you don’t want to be a lonely businessman, you want human traffic, how do you create human traffic when people are depressed by giving this sort of bargain, discounts and all those sorts of things.”

During such sales, consumers end up committing themselves without realizing the financial implications in the long run.

Traders have also been told to uphold the law and not exploit consumers.