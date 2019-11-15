Home

Consumers must be responsible

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 24, 2020 12:35 pm
Chief Executive Seema Shandil.

The Consumer Council of Fiji says it has noticed in the past that traders try to get rid of old stock during sales.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says at times traders also try to clear out damaged products which is unethical.

Shandil says consumers should check the quality of items before buying.

“For example, if you are buying a pair of shoe, and if it is an old stock you will see within a few weeks you will not be able to use it anymore because the condition has already deteriorated.”

Shandil has urged Fijians to also ask for after-sales services if they are intend to buy white goods.

She adds consumers should not make decisions hastily and should think twice before purchasing an item.

