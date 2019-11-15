Consumers and businesses must benefit from new reforms

The Consumer Council has emphasized that businesses and consumers must benefit from tax reforms and policy changes announced in the 2020/21 National Budget.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says in these times of uncertainty, the Council will not condone traders who undertake illegal dealings.

Shandil adds the recent announcement guarantees the consumers will reap the benefits as prices of over 1, 600 goods will drop.

“Yes, the Council will be committed to making sure that the decline in prices is passed down on to the consumers and we going to do this through our market surveillance, we’re going to keep an eye on the traders and prices should go down.”

The Council is requesting the public’s assistance to report retailers or businesses who breach these amended reforms.

Last week, the Council launched its Consumer Council of Fiji app enabling Fijians to lodge their complaints remotely via smartphone.